22 civilians killed, 95 injured from Armenian side as a result of Azerbaijani aggression

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. As a result of the Azerbaijani aggression against Armenia and Artsakh 22 civilians have been killed and 95 were injured, ARMENPRESS reports the Armenian United Information Center informs.

A total of 5800 estates, residential buildings and other buildings have been damaged in Artsakh and Armenia.

20 of the 22 civilian victims are from Artsakh, 2 from Armenia. 93 of the 95 injured are from Artsakh, two from Armenia.

The two civilian victims in the Republic of Armenia were residents of Vardenis and Mets Masrik.

A number of reporters were injured on October 8 during the bombing of Shushi Cathedral, one of them, a Russian journalist, is in critical situation. Doctors of Artsakh are sparing no efforts to save his life.

Earlier two French reporters of Le-Monde had been injured in Martakert. One of them was in critical situation, but doctors of Artsakh were able to save his life.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan