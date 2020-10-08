Greek PM demands cessation of foreign provocations in NK conflict

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis referred to the situation in Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone in Athena during joint statements with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

ARMENPRESS reports Mitsotakis informed that he discussed with the NATO Secretary General the concerning and tragic developments and ongoing bloodshed over Nagorno Karabakh, which apart from humanitarian disaster, destabilizes the entire region.

‘’We support the cessation of all military operations. Foreign intervention provoking hostilities must also cease. We support the calls of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs for ceasfire and resumption of the peace process’’, the Greek PM emphasized.

