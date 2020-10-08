Azerbaijan’s brazen speculation – denial of the attack against Ghazanchetsots Cathedral vs. facts

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Ghazanchetsots Holy Savior Cathedral of Shushi town of Artsakh appeared under Azerbaijani strikes twice on October 8. Following the 1st strike, when the Azerbaijani military leadership understood that its crime against civilization will receive an international reaction, hurried to deny any links with it. But hours later the strikes again took place, unfortunately injuring international journalists, who were there to cover that unexplainable hate crime.

The Azerbaijani side is trying to mislead the international community, saying that they have not bombed Ghazanchetsots Holy Savior Cathedral.

Of course, lies, fake news and overt manipulations of the Azerbaijani officials do not surprise anyone in the recent period.

It’s important for us to expose this lie, since it’s a crime against civilization.

Facts:

Azerbaijan carried out strikes against Ghazanchetsots Cathedral of Shushi and the published materials prove it.

Following the strikes the Azerbaijani defense ministry announces that it has not targeted Ghazanchetsots Cathedral , but again strikes it minutes after the announcement.

A number of journalists were injured as a result of the Azerbaijani strikes against the Cathedral. One of them, a Russian reporter, is in critical situation and is undergoing surgery.

Reactions:

Primate of the Artsakh Diocese, His Holiness Pargev. ‘’They are striking our spiritual values, despite the fact that we renovate Mosques. This is the handwriting of the ‘’Islamic State’’. Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin. ‘’Condemning the act and assessing it as an act of extreme religious intolerance, Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin addresses the Pastors of churches, the international community and organizations, inter-church and inter-religious organizations to raise a decisive voice for the sake of stopping the bloodshed, protection of the right of the people of Artsakh to free and independent life and unconditional preservation of ancient religious-cultural heritage’’. Syrian-Russian journalist Abbas Juma. ‘’It’s an extremely important church for all Armenians. Of course, I greatly regret that this conflict starts to acquire religious nature. Azerbaijanis gave it a religious nature long ago and I can see it from the rhetoric in the social media. Many in Azerbaijan perceive it as a fight for the sake of Islam’’.

Ցեղասպանը նո՛յնն է՝ երէկ, այսօր եւ յաւիտեան, ինպէս նաեւ անոր նպատակը։ pic.twitter.com/SARX9zKqqm — His Holiness Aram I (@CatholicosAramI) October 8, 2020

Azerbaijan’s brazen speculation

The first announcement of the Azerbaijani side attempted to insinuate that probably it was the Armenian armed forces that struck the Cathedral. Without trying to understand the ridicule of the announcement, let’s see some facts.

Capital of Artsakh Stepanakert was being heavily bombed from Shushi in 1992. The Azerbaijanis kept their ammunition in Ghazanchetsots Holy Savior Cathedral .

Bellow is the footage of the 1st Lord's Prayer at Ghazanchetsots Cathedral following the liberation of Shushi.

The boxes full of ammunition can be seen in the footage. Their kept the ammunition in the Cathedral because they knew that Armenians would never strike their own church and that’s why this wwas the safest place for them.

Hero of Artsakh, Commander of Shushi liberation operation Arkadi Ter-Tadevosyan famous as Kamandos assessed the October 8 strike of Azerbaijani army as an act of a beast, atrocity.

‘’ Ghazanchetsots Holy Savior Cathedral of Shushi is the symbol of Shushi, it’s our belief. When we were kept under fire from Shushi in 1990s, we were looking at that town with great love. What the adversary is doing, is an act of a beast. When peace come, we will again restore it’’, Komandos said.

About the Cathedral

Ghazanchetsots Holy Savior Cathedral of Shushi is an exclusive historical, cultural and spiritual heritage for South Caucasus.

This Church is the center of Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church. It was built in 1868-1887. After Gandzasar, it’s Artsakh’s second most important spiritual center.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan