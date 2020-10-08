Russian PM emphasizes necessity for immediate cessation of hostilities
19:55, 8 October, 2020
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin emphasized the necessity for an immediate stabilization of the situation, cessation of military operations in Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone and resumption of negotiations., ARMENPRESS reports, citing the official website of the Russian Government, Mishustin said in a phone conversation with Azerbaijani prime minister Ali Asadov.
