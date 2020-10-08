From now on Turkey decides Azerbaijan’s fate – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan gave an interview to German ‘’Spiegel’’. ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan stated that Armenia sees a task for Turkey to swallow Azerbaijan, and Azerbaijan no longer can make decisions over its fate, it’s Turkey who decides.

Question – In fact, you claim that Turkey is not interested in the territory of Nagorno Karabakh, it just aims to create a corridor through the Armenian territory.

Answer – Yes, and we see Turkey is solving the task of swallowing the Azerbaijani state. From now on, it’s not Azerbaijan that decides its own fate, but Turkey does it.