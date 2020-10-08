Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 October

One of the reporters injured at Artsakh’s Ghazanchetsots Cathedral in critical situation

One of the reporters injured at Artsakh’s Ghazanchetsots Cathedral in critical situation

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. A number of reporters were injured as a result of Azerbaijani strikes against Ghazanchetsots Cathedral in Shushi town of Artsakh. The health condition of one of them is critical, ARMENPRESS reports director of Public Relations and Information Center SNCO Hovhannes Movsisyan wrote on his Facebook page.

‘’According to the preliminary information from Stepanakert, the Russian journalist undergoes surgery’’, he wrote.

The Azerbaijani armed forces carried out strikes against the Cathedral also in the morning of October 8.

The Information Center of Artsakh informs that as a result of the second bombing of the Cathedral Russian journalist Yuri Petrovich was severely wounded and the doctors of Artsakh are now struggling for his life.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration