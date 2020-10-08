Dutch parliament adopts resolution condemning Turkey’s militaristic rhetoric

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The parliament of the Netherlands has adopted a resolution, urging the Government to condemn Turkey’s militaristic rhetoric that supports Azerbaijan fighting against Artsakh, ARMENPRESS reports the resolution was initiated by Sadet Karabulut, member of the Social Party of the Netherlands.

Given that the military operations have again flared up with great intensity in Nagorno Karabakh and that Turkey encourages Azerbaijan with its militaristic rhetoric to continue the war, the parliament urges the Government to condemn Turkey’s militaristic rhetoric and call on Turkey in the sidelines of the EU to make efforts for ceasefire and negotiations.

Azerbaijan, backed by Turkey , unleashed war against Artsakh on September 27. Turkey, in addition to various types of assistance to Azerbaijan, including using Turkish air force against Artsakh and Armenia, has also deployed thousands of mercenaries and terrorists from Syria in Azerbaijan to fight against Artsakh.

So far the Armenian side has reported 320 casualties among the military and 21 civilians, Azerbaijan’s manpower losses are nearly 4000, which includes both servicemen from the regular Azerbaijani army and terrorists.

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan called for an new coalition against international terrorism on October 6.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan