CSTO to intervene if Armenia gets attacked, affirms Secretary General of 6-nation security bloc

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The Collective Security Treaty Organization, which Armenia is a member of, will provide Armenia with military assistance in case of a real threat to the country’s territorial integrity, the 6-member security bloc’s Secretary General Stanislav Zas said.

“When real threats are created for any CSTO member country’s security, stability, sovereignty and territorial integrity, then this country is entitled to apply to the CSTO, the inter-state, including emergency consultations mechanisms are activated and the necessary help or assistance is provided to that country in accordance to its request,” he said.

He said the other situation for it to intervene is an aggression, that is a military attack. Zas said an aggression on one member state of the CSTO is considered to be an attack on all members, and in this case based on the application of the country that is under attack the CSTO is providing any kind of assistance, including military.

“In such cases the CSTO response regime is initiated,” he said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan