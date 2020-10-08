Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 October

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 08-10-20

YEREVAN, 8 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 8 October, USD exchange rate up by 0.98 drams to 491.15 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.11 drams to 577.45 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.04 drams to 6.30 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 3.08 drams to 634.47 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 396.07 drams to 29757.83 drams. Silver price down by 11.39 drams to 371.56 drams. Platinum price down by 130.24 drams to 13706.45 drams.

 





