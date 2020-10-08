Armenian PM receives Chairman of Board of Eurasian Economic Commission

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Mikhail Myasnikovich, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

At the beginning of the meeting the Armenian PM touched upon the military operations unleashed by Azerbaijan against Nagorno Karabakh which, the PM said, are being carried out with the support of Turkey. Pashinyan said today Nagorno Karabakh, in fact, is fighting against terrorism because members of terrorist groups are involved in the ongoing hostilities with the interference of Turkey. Highlighting the statement of the leaders of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries calling for ceasefire, the PM said Armenia has welcomed it.

“Despite the current situation it’s very important that the session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will be held in Yerevan on October 9. I am sure that we will successfully continue the constructive dialogue for the development and implementation of the EAEU goals”, the Armenian PM said.

In his turn the Chairman of the EEC Board thanked the Armenian side for organizing the upcoming session at the highest level in the current situation.

The meeting participants continued then discussing the main development directions and priorities of the integration processes within the EAEU, as well as touched upon issues relating to the agenda of the upcoming session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan