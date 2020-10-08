Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 October

Armenian Ambassador presents credentials to King Philippe of Belgium

Armenian Ambassador presents credentials to King Philippe of Belgium

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to Belgium Anna Aghajanyan presented her credentials to King Philippe of Belgium on October 6, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

The ceremony was followed by a private talk during which the King of Belgium congratulated the Armenian Ambassador on assuming office and expressed hope that her activity will contribute to the further strengthening of the Armenian-Belgian friendly relations.

Ambassador Aghajanyan thanked for the welcome and stated that she is ready to make all possible efforts to further deepen and expand the Armenian-Belgian cooperation.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 

 

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration