Armenian Ambassador presents credentials to King Philippe of Belgium

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to Belgium Anna Aghajanyan presented her credentials to King Philippe of Belgium on October 6, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

The ceremony was followed by a private talk during which the King of Belgium congratulated the Armenian Ambassador on assuming office and expressed hope that her activity will contribute to the further strengthening of the Armenian-Belgian friendly relations.

Ambassador Aghajanyan thanked for the welcome and stated that she is ready to make all possible efforts to further deepen and expand the Armenian-Belgian cooperation.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan