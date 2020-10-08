Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 October

Artsakh denies media reports on ceasefire agreement

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The Artsakh Ministry of Defense is denying as false news the reports in Armenian and international news media that claimed a ceasefire has been agreed upon effective from 18:00, October 8.

The Artsakh Defense Ministry said these reports “do not correspond to reality”.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 




