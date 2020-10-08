“Vandalism against the laws of humanity and God” – Artsakh President on Azeri bombing of cathedral

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan reacted to the Azeri bombardment of the Holy Savior (Ghazanchetsots) Cathedral in the town of Shushi, calling the attack “vandalism.”

“The Holy Ghazanchetsots Church of Shushi also became a target for the terrorists. This manifestation of vandalism is against the laws of humanity and God. We will rebuild it,” the president said.

Ghazanchetsots is the seat of the Diocese of Artsakh of the Armenian Apostolic Church.

