Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 October

Kremlin holds dialogue at various levels over settlement of situation in Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Russia holds dialogue at various levels, including at the highest level, over the settlement of the situation in Nagorno Karabakh, Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, RIA Novosti reports.

“The dialogue continues at various levels, including at the highest one. I cannot say anything more”, Peskov told reporters.

