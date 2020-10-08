Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 October

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs hold negotiations with Azerbaijani FM in Geneva - RIA Novosti

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The negotiations of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs with Azerbaijan’s foreign minister Jeyhun Bayramov are taking place in Geneva in a closed format, sources of RIA Novosti report.

Earlier the Azerbaijani media reported that foreign minister Jeyhun Bayramov will depart for Geneva on October 8 where he will meet with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




