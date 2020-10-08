OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs hold negotiations with Azerbaijani FM in Geneva - RIA Novosti
15:31, 8 October, 2020
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The negotiations of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs with Azerbaijan’s foreign minister Jeyhun Bayramov are taking place in Geneva in a closed format, sources of RIA Novosti report.
Earlier the Azerbaijani media reported that foreign minister Jeyhun Bayramov will depart for Geneva on October 8 where he will meet with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.
