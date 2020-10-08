Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 October

Artsakh people have right to take measures to protect themselves from genocide – Speaker Mirzoyan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The people of Artsakh have an undeniable right to take all necessary measures to protect themselves from the threat of genocide by the Turkish-Azerbaijani armies and international terrorists, Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan said on Facebook.

“I have just written this again to the parliament speakers of a number of European, Arabic and Latin-American countries, as well as to the heads of inter-parliamentary organizations, proposing to take immediate, concrete and effective measures”, the Speaker said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





