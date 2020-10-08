Artsakh reports successful countermeasures against “constant” Azeri attacks

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani forces are constantly attempting new attacks which are failing due to Artsakh Defense Army countermeasures, Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said.

“Around 14:00 the adversary launched an attack in two directions at the northern border, which was thwarted as a result of Defense Army units’ decisive actions. Significant losses of manpower was inflicted upon the adversary, and 9 units of adversary equipment was destroyed,” she said.

