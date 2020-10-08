Galaxy Group of Companies make donations to Military Insurance Fund

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Employees of companies, included in the Galaxy Group of Companies, such as Ucom, Megafood, Yerevan Mall, Time, Chronograph, Mega Toys, Mega Sport, Teryan 5, Roomshin, have made donations from their salaries to the Military Insurance Fund of Armenia aimed at assisting the Army.

The employees have collected nearly 20 million drams for the Fund.

The founders of the Galaxy Group of Companies have doubled this sum. Thus, 40 million drams will be transferred to the Fund.

Earlier the founders of the Galaxy Group of Companies – Gurgen, Artyom and Aram Khachatryan, have already transferred 50 million drams to the Military Insurance Fund, aimed at assisting the soldiers injured while defending the Homeland, as well as the families of fallen servicemen.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan