'We don’t have sea, oil, gas reserves, but we have heroic nation' – Defense Min. address to Diaspora

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Ministry of Defense has addressed the Armenian worldwide Diaspora representatives who are actively contacting them and asking how they can help amid the ongoing Azeri attacks.

Defense Ministry representative Artsrun Hovhannisyan released a video, addressing the Diaspora Armenians.

“We don’t have oil and gas reserves, we have young people who don’t spare their lives for their country and you are making heroic deeds. We don’t have sea, but we have a heroic nation keeping our rear strong. Unlike the adversary, we don’t have a population of 10,000,000, but we have a population of 10,000,000 all around the world, we have the Diaspora. This address of mine is directed not simply to 10,000,000 Armenians, but to 10,000,000 warriors, 10,000,000 winners who don’t spare anything. I want each of you to feel like a fighter as we do, I want each of you to enter your own trench and wage your battle,” Hovhannisyan said.

He said he is receiving thousands of letters each day from Diaspora Armenians who are asking how to help and what to send.

Hovhannisyan urged the Armenians around the world to make donations only through the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund at himnadram.org, or armeniafund.org from US territory.

“I personally guarantee that any donation made to the fund serves its purpose multiple times more effectively,” he added.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan