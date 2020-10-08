Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 October

BREAKING: Azerbaijan destroys Christian cathedral in town of Shushi, Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani forces have bombarded the Holy Savior Cathedral, also known as Ghazanchetsots, the symbol of the city of Shushi in Artsakh.

The Artsakh authorities released images of the heavy damages from the church.

Built circa 1868-1887,the cathedral is the seat of the Diocese of Artsakh of the Armenian Apostolic Church.

Standing 35 meters high, it is a landmark of Sushi and Artsakh.

 

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





