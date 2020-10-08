Director of Armenia’s National Security Service dismissed

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed on October 8 a decree on dismissing Argishti Kyaramyan from the position of Director of the National Security Service, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

According to another presidential decree, Mikayel Hambardzumyan has been appointed acting Director of the National Security Service.

The President signed the respective decrees based on the Prime Minister’s proposal.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan