Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 October

Artsakh military reports additional 30 KIAs

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh’s Defense Army says an additional 30 of its troops were killed amid the Azerbaijani attacks.

The total death toll in the Artsakh military has reached 350.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





