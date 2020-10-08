Artsakh military reports additional 30 KIAs
STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh’s Defense Army says an additional 30 of its troops were killed amid the Azerbaijani attacks.
The total death toll in the Artsakh military has reached 350.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
- 20:54 22 civilians killed, 95 injured from Armenian side as a result of Azerbaijani aggression
- 20:27 Greek PM demands cessation of foreign provocations in NK conflict
- 19:55 Russian PM emphasizes necessity for immediate cessation of hostilities
- 19:20 Targeting religious worship sites and cultural monuments is war crime – MFA Armenia
- 18:40 From now on Turkey decides Azerbaijan’s fate – PM Pashinyan
- 18:34 Moscow ready to host possible meeting between FMs of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia
- 18:19 One of the reporters injured at Artsakh’s Ghazanchetsots Cathedral in critical situation
- 18:16 Dutch parliament adopts resolution condemning Turkey’s militaristic rhetoric
- 17:59 CSTO to intervene if Armenia gets attacked, affirms Secretary General of 6-nation security bloc
- 17:50 Russian journalists injured in Azeri attack on Shushi Cathedral in Artsakh
- 17:41 Azeri forces again strike Shushi Cathedral, bombard Stepanakert City
- 17:31 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 08-10-20
- 17:29 Asian Stocks - 08-10-20
- 17:25 France affirms that Azerbaijan started the fighting in Karabakh
- 17:09 Kim Kardashian West uses star power to pressure US on Artsakh issue – The Hill
- 16:43 Armenian PM receives Chairman of Board of Eurasian Economic Commission
- 16:33 Armenian Ambassador presents credentials to King Philippe of Belgium
- 15:58 NK conflict has long received religious coloring by Azerbaijan – Syrian journalist
- 15:53 Artsakh denies media reports on ceasefire agreement
- 15:47 “Vandalism against the laws of humanity and God” – Artsakh President on Azeri bombing of cathedral
- 15:36 Kremlin holds dialogue at various levels over settlement of situation in Nagorno Karabakh
- 15:31 OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs hold negotiations with Azerbaijani FM in Geneva - RIA Novosti
- 15:24 They bomb our churches, we preserve mosques – Archbishop on Azeri “ISIS-style” attack in Artsakh
- 15:20 Artsakh people have right to take measures to protect themselves from genocide – Speaker Mirzoyan
- 15:16 EAEU session to discuss movement of people within the Union during COVID-19
