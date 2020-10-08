Armenian deputy PM elected Vice Chair of EBRD Board of Governors for 2020-2021

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The plenary session of the Board of Governors of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) was held online on October 7 during which the participants adopted decisions on the Bank’s 2021-2025 Strategic and capital framework, as well as approved its report.

During the session Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister, Governor at EBRD Tigran Avinyan has been elected vice chair of the Board of Governors for 2020-2021, the deputy PM’s Office told Armenpress.

For the first time Armenia’s representative is elected as vice chair of the Board of Governors since the country’s membership to the Bank.

In 2021 Yerevan will host the EBRD annual meeting.

Armenian deputy minister of economy, alternate at the EBRD Avag Avanesyan delivered remarks at the EBRD annual meeting this year over the cooperation directions with the Bank. He also introduced the details of the attack unleashed by Azerbaijan with the support of Turkey and the involvement of terrorists against Artsakh, presented the targeting of civilian settlements by Azerbaijan. The deputy minister stated that the Azerbaijani actions have already caused a deep damage to the economic stability of the region and can lead to humanitarian crisis.

