LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 07-10-20
08:24, 8 October, 2020
LONDON, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 7 October:
The price of aluminum up by 0.56% to $1783.00, copper price up by 0.13% to $6528.00, lead price up by 0.76% to $1778.50, nickel price up by 1.93% to $14683.00, tin price up by 1.44% to $18120.00, zinc price up by 1.53% to $2351.50, molybdenum price up by 1.44% to $18629.00, cobalt price down by 1.23% to $33780.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | AMP Version