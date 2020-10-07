260-280 Azerbaijani soldiers and terrorists killed in one day – MoD

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. 260-280 Azerbaijani soldiers and terrorists were killed on October 7 by midday, ARMENPRESS reports representative of the Defense Ministry of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan said in a press conference on October 7.

‘’Today by midday the adversary suffered 260-280 manpower losses, which includes both regular army servicemen and terrorists. It has also suffered losses of military equipment – 60-80 armored vehicles, and there is also a significant number of military equipment that remained in the hands of our Armed Forces’’, Hovhannsiayn said.

He added that Azerbaijan’s losses significantly rose after the midday.

Azerbaijan, backed by Turkey , unleashed war against Artsakh on September 27. Turkey, in addition to various types of assistance to Azerbaijan, including using Turkish air force against Artsakh and Armenia, has also deployed thousands of mercenaries and terrorists from Syria in Azerbaijan to fight against Artsakh.

So far the Armenian side has reported 320 casualties among the military and 21 civilians, Azerbaijan’s manpower losses are nearly 4000, which includes both servicemen from the regular Azerbaijani army and terrorists.

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan called for a new coalition against international terrorism on October 6.

Azerbaijan continues to heavily bomb cities and settlements.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan