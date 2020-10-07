Azerbaijani bombing of Artsakh’s cities result in civilian casualties - MoD

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani bombing of cities and settlements of Artsakh, including capital Stepanakert, Shushi and Hadrut cities, have resulted in civilian casualties, ARMENPRESS reports representative of the Defense Ministry of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan said in a press conference on October 7.

‘’Today the cities of Artsakh, Stepanakert, Shushi, Hadrut and other cities have been targeted several times. There are casualties. The data will be summarized and published’’, Hovhannisyan said.

Azerbaijan unleashed war against Artsakh on September 27. During the last few days it has started to intensively bomb cities, settlements and civilian infrastructures. There are 19 civilian victims in Artsakh and 2 in Armenia. Over 80 are injured. Only in one day Azerbaijan launched over 100 Smerch missiles against Stepanakert. The number of civilian casualties is relatively low, since Artsakh has long prepared to such developments, building underground shelters.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan