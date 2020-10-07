Nagorno Karabakh will never be part of Azerbaijan, this is proved by Azerbaijan’s actions – PM

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia gave an interview for Russian RBK TV. ARMENPRESS reports key points of the interview.

RBK – You have returned from Nagorno Karabakh. How would you describe the situation there?

PM Pashinyan – I was in Stepanakert, capital of Nagorno Karabakh. In fact, Stepanakert is under all-day bombardment and of course, civilians become victims of that. And this is beyond all borders. Do you understand that if Azerbaijan claims that Nagorno Karabakh must be part of Azerbaijan and if they really think that people of Karabakh and Azerbaijanis can live side by side, this means that they are ruining their own cities. Let’s try to understand the development of ideas of Ilham Aliyev. He thinks that he will bombard Stepanakert, and after this will the people of Karabakh live as part of Azerbaijan? This approach once again emphasizes that Nagorno Karabakh cannot and will never be part of Azerbaijan. It’s ruled out. Never. And this is proved by the actions of Azerbaijan.

RBK – Azerbaijan has announced about success on the frontline in the recent days, particularly about the occupation of some villages. Is that correct?

PM Pashinyan – If we take into account the information starting from early this morning, we can say that the tactical maneuvers of the commanders of Karabakh has been a success. They made some tactical moves in the south, gave a corridor and caught an entire Azerbaijani corps into a trap. Literally just at this moment that corps is receiving crushing blows. And I think this will be the key point in the entire operation. According to the information I have, at the moment the real basis for the victory of Karabakh’s army is being set.

RBK – Why do you say so?

PM Pashinyan - I am saying that because the Armenian commanders of Karabakh had a plan – to withdraw in Jabrayil direction, allowing massive Azerbaijani troops to gather there. Yesterday evening they entered there with very massive troops, and since this morning crushing blows are being inflicted on them.

RBK- Is there any information about the losses of the Azerbaijani side?

PM Pashinyan - Yes, there is. There is already the official announcement of the Armenian Defense Ministry. It’s very important that a large number of Azerbaijani military equipment entered there. Most of it is destroyed, or just abandoned by fleeing Azerbaijanis. So I think that today the army of Karabakh will acquire a great quantity of military equipment.

RBK- A few days ago there were reports about missile strikes against Ganja. Is that possible that the military operations can be moved to the territory of Azerbaijan?

PM Pashinyan – If today’s operation ends in the way it started, and I think that it’s quite possible that Karabakh’s army will not just sit and wait for the re-ordering of the Azerbaijani forces following such a success. I think if they manage to do it today, they will try to develop their success.

RBK – You mean they will launch a counter-offensive against the territory of Azerbaijan?

PM Pashinyan – I cannot speak for them. The command staff of Karabakh makes relevant decisions. I just assess the overall situation.

Referring to the question about his telephone conversations with Russian President Putin, Pashinyan said that they discuss all questions, particularly the infiltration of terrorist groups to the region, which is a thereat for both Russia and Iran.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan