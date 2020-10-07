Two UAVs drop in Georgian territory neighboring Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. At least two UAVs have drops in Georgian territories near the border with Azerbaijan, ARMENPRESS reports the Ministry of Interior of Georgia informed.

The UAVs dropped in the evening of October 7 in two villages of Kakheti region. There are no casualties.

The Georgian Ministry of Interior informs that an investigation into the incident has been immediately launched.

