Armenian FM to pay official visit to Russia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will pay an official visit to Moscow on October 12, ARMENPRESS reports press secretary of the Foreign Ministry of Armenia Anna Naghdalyan wrote on her Facebook page.

‘’For some time now, works are underway for preparing the official visit of Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan to Moscow. The visit will take place on October 12’’, she wrote.

Earlier today, Naghdalayan said no meeting between Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs is scheduled, citing continuation of Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh.

