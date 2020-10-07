French FM confirms Turkey’s military intervention in NK conflict

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian announced that Turkey has carried out military intervention from the Azerbaijani side in Nagorno Karabakh conflict, ARMENPRESS reports France-24 informs.

‘’Turkey’s military involvement in Nagorno Karabakh conflict is something new. It threatens to escalate the conflict to international level’’, the Minister said.

Azerbaijan, backed by Turkey , unleashed war against Artsakh on September 27. Turkey, in addition to various types of assistance to Azerbaijan, including using Turkish air force against Artsakh and Armenia, has also deployed thousands of mercenaries and terrorists from Syria in Azerbaijan to fight against Artsakh.

So far the Armenian side has reported 320 casualties among the military and 21 civilians, Azerbaijan’s manpower losses are nearly 4000, which includes both servicemen from the regular Azerbaijani army and terrorists.

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan called for an new coalition against international terrorism on October 6.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan