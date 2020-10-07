YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Press secretary of the Foreign Ministry of Armenia Anna Naghdalayan has denied the information that tomorrow a meeting will be held between the Armenian and Azerbaijan Foreign Ministers, ARMENPRESS reports Nanghdalyan wrote on her Facebook page.

‘’The information spread in the media that tomorrow, on October 8, there will be a meeting between the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan do not correspond to the reality. No such meeting is scheduled.

Armenia has a firm position that there cannot be a situation when negotiations are held at the same time of when military operations are underway against Artsakh and Armenia. The imperative for this moment is the cessation of the large-scale military aggression of Azerbaijan against Artsakh’’, Naghdalyan wrote, adding that the Foreign Minister of Armenia is in permanent contact with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs and the representatives of the Co-chair countries.

Azerbaijan, backed by Turkey , unleashed war against Artsakh on September 27. Turkey, in addition to various types of assistance to Azerbaijan, including using Turkish air force against Artsakh and Armenia, has also deployed thousands of mercenaries and terrorists from Syria in Azerbaijan to fight against Artsakh.

So far the Armenian side has reported 320 casualties among the military and 21 civilians, Azerbaijan’s manpower losses are nearly 4000, which includes both servicemen from the regular Azerbaijani army and terrorists.

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan called for an new coalition against international terrorism on October 6.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan