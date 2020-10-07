Armenian MoD reveals ridiculous fake of Azerbaijani propaganda machine

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Ministry of Armenia has revealed a ridiculous fake by the Azerbaijani propaganda machine. ARMENPRESS reports ‘’Zinuj’’ media has released a footage where an Azerbaijani actor plays a role of a reporter, running away from Armenian bombardment, but in another footage this same actor becomes a soldier, who enters allegedly a village in Artsakh and talks with allegedly an Armenian woman.

The Defense Ministry of Armenia notes that the Azerbaijani propaganda machine is so poor that is unable to find different actors for different roles.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan