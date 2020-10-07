Ethnic Armenian MP of Syrian Parliament condemns Turkey-backed Azerbaijani aggression

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Ethnic Armenian MP of the Syrian Parliament Nora Arisian condemned Azerbaijan’s ongoing aggression against Artsakh, the Armenian people and the Armenian lands.

In her remarks in the Syrian Parliament, MP Arisian called the attack on Artsakh an aggression of Turkish-Azerbaijani alliance. “Turkey’s open interference to this conflict has already been revealed. Yesterday President Assad called Erdogan’s behavior dangerous, stating that he is the main instigator in Nagorno Karabakh and the initiator of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan”, the lawmaker said.

Nora Arisian expressed her pain over the aggression against the Armenian people in Artsakh. “We express our support to the Armenian people who are fighting both against Azerbaijan and Turkey, are again facing the problem of ethnic cleansing under the Turkish plans”, she said.

She also stated that many people in Syria have expressed their support to Armenians and condemned the Azerbaijani aggression. “The sympathy towards Armenians is connected with the fact that the people of Syria have also faced a Turkish terrorism. Armenia’s position on the terror war against Syria is also important”, she said, adding that they support Armenia and Artsakh and condemn any aggression against the Armenian people. “We offer our condolences to the families of the victims and those injured, wishing a speedy recovery”, she said.

