Dozens of residential buildings, homes and other civil infrastructure damaged in Stepanakert City

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Dozens of residential homes, apartment buildings and various other civil infrastructures have been damaged in Stepanakert City from Azerbaijani bombardments, Stepanakert Deputy Mayor Suren Tamrazyan said at a news conference.

“The ArtsakhEnergo building was also hit, but it is being rebuilt now,” he said, referring to the power supplier of the country. “The Karabakh Telecom administrative building was also damaged, but communication was uninterrupted,” he added.

Stepanakert City came under intense and multiple missile and air strikes by the Azeri armed forces.

Around 40% of the population evacuated, but the rest remains in bomb shelters.

