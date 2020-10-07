Delegation of Eurasian Economic Commission arrives in Yerevan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The delegation of the Eurasian Economic Commission has arrived in Yerevan, Armenia, the Commission said on Facebook.

The EEC delegation is led by Chairman of the Board Mikhail Myasnikovich.

The session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will be held in Yerevan on October 9.

Meetings with the leadership of Armenia are scheduled.

The member states of the Eurasian Economic Union are Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

On October 6 Prime Minister of Kyrgzystan Kubatbek Boronov resigned.

The upcoming meeting is an inter-governmental council session if it is attended by all sides, however, in case of non-participation of the Kyrgyz side, a working meeting will be held with the participation of the prime ministers of the remaining states.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan