‘We will win’: Armenian artists, athletes call for peace

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Representatives of the arts and sports operating in Armenia and abroad are calling on the whole world to condemn the ongoing Turkey-backed Azerbaijani aggression against the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh).

A respective video has been released with the artists and athletes addressing their call.

The initiative has been joined by Armenian soprano Hasmik Papian, professional boxer Vic Darchinyan, conductor Karen Durgaryan, sculptor Vigen Avetis, playwright Karine Khodikyan, actors Artur Karapetyan, Mkrtich Arzumanyan, Greco-Roman wrestler Arsen Julfalakyan, writer Narine Abgaryan, actress Satik Hakhnazaryan.

On September 27, 2020, Azerbaijan launched a large-scale attack against the Republic of Artsakh, targeting also the civilian settlements, including the capital Stepanakert and the city of Shushi. In addition, the Azerbaijani armed forces have also targeted Armenia’s military and civilian infrastructures.

21 civilians in Artsakh and Armenia were killed, 80 were wounded as a result of the Azerbaijani aggression.

320 servicemen and volunteers have been killed in Artsakh from the Azerbaijani attacks.

