Artsakh precision strike hits entire Azeri battalion, artillery division and commando detachment

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The Artsakh Defense Army’s counterstrike that destroyed a large Azeri military fuel base has also destroyed nearly an entire military base, Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan said.

“According to new validated information, one motor-rifle battalion, with a reinforced artillery division and a special operations detachment were destroyed together with the fuel warehouse,” he said.

He said the Azeri forces suffered nearly 200 killed servicemen in the barracks near the warehouse.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 

 





