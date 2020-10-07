Standing by Armenians: MEPs urge European Parliament to condemn Turkey

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. MEPs urge the European Parliament to condemn Azerbaijan’s and Turkey’s ongoing military actions against Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) in order to stop the hostilities and prevent another genocide against Armenians.

The MEPs delivered speeches during today’s special session of the European Parliament dedicated to the Artsakh issue.

Meanwhile, thousands of Armenians and their supporters in Brussels have gathered outside the European Parliament, are holding protest against the Turkey-backed Azerbaijani aggression.

MEP Loucas Fourlas representing Greece stated that Turkey and jihadists are supporting Azerbaijan. “We should not tolerate this. The Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh are being protected from aggression. Erdogan and Aliyev escalate the situation. We should stand by the people of Armenia. We should not forget that they have suffered from the terrible genocide. Time has come, and we should stand by the Armenian people condemning Turkey”, the MEP said.

Another MEP representing France Sylvie Guillaume said the reaction of all international structures should be very clear, and the military operations should be condemned in a targeted manner. “We should condemn the atrocities, the current tension is a threat to the whole region. We should focus on Turkey. They are provoking this conflict”, she said, adding that active efforts should be made to stop the conflict in order not to witness another genocide of Armenians.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan