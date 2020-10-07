Conflict with Azerbaijan becoming 'a struggle against international terrorism' – Armenia PM

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The conflict with Azerbaijan, in fact, is becoming a “struggle against international terrorism” for Nagorno Karabakh and Armenia, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview to Sky News.

Below is the article about the interview:

“Faced with an intractable problem which long predates his time in office, and with rumours of Syrian mercenaries come to join the fighting, Mr Pashinyan is calling the latest explosion of hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan a civilizational issue.

He told Sky News: "Firstly, Turkey has become fully engaged, encouraging and inciting the conflict. Turkey has also transported mercenaries and terrorists from the territory of Syria to the conflict zone which is changing the whole context."

He added: "This is becoming essentially Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia's struggle against international terrorism."

Mr Pashinyan also accuses Turkey of backing Azerbaijan to pursue a genocidal policy against Armenians and further the country's expansionist ambitions.

He said: "Let us look at what Turkey is implementing in the Mediterranean in Libya in Syria, Iraq. To me there is no doubt that this is a policy of continuing the Armenian genocide and of reinstating the Turkish empire."

He repeated his negotiating stance that any peace settlement should be acceptable to the peoples of Armenia, Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijan”.