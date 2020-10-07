Interim measure decision states the fact of Turkey’s involvement – ECHR Rep.

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Representative to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) Yeghishe Kirakosyan says the ECHR’s interim measure against Turkey per Armenia’s application was based on sufficient evidence presented solely by Armenia.

“In fact the Court stated the fact of Turkey’s involvement based on the evidence we provided,” he said.

He said this is an important step within the logic of the overall further case.

“We can talk about the judgment when the main complaint will be submitted. We haven’t yet submitted a main complaint against neither Azerbaijan nor Turkey.”

Kirakosyan said they are submitting evidence of Azerbaijani gross violations of humanitarian laws and conventions on a daily basis to the court.

He says the ECHR’s decision could become a tool for other member states of the Council of Europe for presenting demands to Turkey by citing this decision.

“It now calls on all States directly or indirectly involved in the conflict, including Turkey, to refrain from actions that contribute to breaches of the Convention rights of civilians, and to respect their obligations under the Convention,” the ECHR said in the October 6 decision.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan