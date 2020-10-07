NK conflict has no military solution: Russian deputy FM reaffirms Moscow’s position

MOSCOW, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Russia is confident that the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, which current is at a heavy stage, has no military solution, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin said during the roundtable over the CSTO strategic development guidelines.

“We believe that the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, which currently is at a heavy phase, has no military solution. Increase in number of civilian casualties causes a deep pain to us”, he said.

The Russian deputy minister said Moscow calls on the sides to an immediate ceasefire.

