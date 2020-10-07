Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 October

MEP highlights need on recognizing Artsakh people’s right to self-determination

MEP highlights need on recognizing Artsakh people’s right to self-determination

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Member of the European Parliament Jordi Solé says it’s necessary to recognize and respect the Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) people’s right to self-determination.

“Ignoring the right to self-determination can lead to big conflicts”, the MEP said during today’s debates in the European Parliament, stating that all role players of the region should work for promoting peace rather than for escalating the conflict.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration