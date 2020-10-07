MEP highlights need on recognizing Artsakh people’s right to self-determination

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Member of the European Parliament Jordi Solé says it’s necessary to recognize and respect the Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) people’s right to self-determination.

“Ignoring the right to self-determination can lead to big conflicts”, the MEP said during today’s debates in the European Parliament, stating that all role players of the region should work for promoting peace rather than for escalating the conflict.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan