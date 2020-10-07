EU calls on to resume NK negotiations without preconditions

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The European Union supports negotiations for the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict without preconditions, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell told the MEPs, reports RIA Novosti.

“These are the biggest clashes since 1993-1994. We are very active in this field in recent days. I had an opportunity to talk to the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, called on them to stop the military operations and return to the negotiation table. Our position is clear, we believe that the battles should stop, and the sides should resume the negotiations without any precondition under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group”, he stated.

Josep Borrell noted that this conflict cannot have a military solution.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan