Fighting continues along entire Artsakh line of contact as Azeri forces keep attacking

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Battles continue in all directions of the Artsakh line of contact as Azeri forces keep attacking, Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan said.

“Battles continued throughout the night and today morning. Overall, the battles continue in all directions. Today, during the entire day the Azerbaijani armed forces delivered strikes using long-range missile and other aerial attacking measures at the peaceful population, on Stepanakert, Shushi and other settlements. We have videos of these attacks,” he said.

Hovhannisyan told reporters that the Artsakh Defense Army is taking successful countermeasures in the northern direction.

“The Defense Army has successes in the northern directions, it has returned positions. I can say one thing, this is war, and there are situations when great difficulties could happen, retreats, flanking, bypass, but victory will be ours. The Defense Army is firmly fulfilling its mission,” he said.

Asked about the situation at the Armenia state border, he said that the situation at the Armenia-Azerbaijan border is calm.

