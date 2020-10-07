Hundreds gather outside LA Times building, urge fair coverage on Azerbaijan’s aggression on Artsakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Hundreds of pro-Armenian protesters gathered outside the Los Angeles Times building in El Segundo Tuesday evening, prompting police to close nearby streets, CBS Los Angeles reports.

The protesters appeared to have parked their vehicles on the eastbound lanes of Imperial Highway and took over the street in front of the building with police ensuring the group was not trying to get onto the freeway like another group did over the weekend.

Demonstrators said they were holding a peaceful protest calling for “fair coverage on Azerbaijan’s aggression toward Artsakh and Armenia”.

The protest began at about 4 p.m. and continued late into the night.