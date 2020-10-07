Armenia deputy PM urges to strictly follow anti-coronavirus rules  

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan has expressed his concern over the drastic increase in the number of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases.

“It’s more than 10 days the Armenian Army is fighting against the Azerbaijani-Turkish aggressors and their mercenary-terrorists for the sake of the right of all of us to live and for the longevity of Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora. These days we need to support our hero soldiers in the frontline with all possible means.

I must state with an extreme concern that in recent days we have a drastic increase in the coronavirus infections. If this trend continues, our healthcare system will face serious problems.

As a result we will need medical servicing for both those wounded in the military operations and our numerous compatriots infected with COVID-19, which can lead to oversupply of healthcare resources. Our doctors are working day and night for several months aimed at best serving each patient.

Therefore, if you want that the wounded soldiers and citizens receive the best medical service, the coronavirus infected patients receive a proper service, the economy continue operating, everything should be done to avoid getting infected, that is to follow all the anti-coronavirus rules.

Therefore, I ask and urge you to be extremely vigilant and careful, continue wearing a face mask, keeping a social distance and regularly washing hands. Follow the anti-coronavirus rules, prevent the spread of the disease. Let’s keep our back firm”, the deputy PM said in a statement on Facebook.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan