WATCH: Artsakh Defense Army strikes another Azeri military fuel base

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Ministry of Defense released a video showing the Artsakh Defense Army’s strike at an Azerbaijani military fuel base.

“The destruction of one more large Azerbaijani army fuel base of vital importance as a result of the Artsakh Defense Army’s brilliant operations,” Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan