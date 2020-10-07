Putin sees need for ceasefire in NK conflict zone as quickly as possible

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin said the events taking place in Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) are of a tragic nature, expressing his concern over the ongoing developments.

“People living in Azerbaijan, Armenia and Nagorno Karabakh are not strangers to us. It’s enough to state that nearly 2 million Azerbaijanis and, according to our calculations, more than 2 million Armenians live in Russia. Many Russian citizens have close, friendly and even kinship ties in both republics”, the Russian President said in an interview on Russia-1 TV channel.

Putin expressed hope that the conflict will end soon. “Apparently, this is still a long way off, but we and I want to say this again, we urge ceasefire. This must be done as quickly as possible”, he added.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan