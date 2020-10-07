“Nearly dismantled” Azeri units plunge into out-of-control friendly fire and panic, says Artsakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh says the disorganized units of the Azeri forces have lost control of the situation and are shooting at each other.

“The Defense Army continues brilliantly fulfilling its mission. The nearly dismantled adversary military units have lost control of the situation from panic and are shooting at each other,” Artsakh’s presidential spokesperson Vahram Poghosyan said.

