Greece recalls Ambassador to Azerbaijan

ATHENS, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Greece has recalled its Ambassador to Azerbaijan following “the completely unsubstantiated and insulting allegations made by the government of Azerbaijan”, the Greek foreign ministry said in a statement.

“Following the completely unsubstantiated and insulting allegations made by the government of Azerbaijan regarding supposed tolerance on the part of the Greek state for preparation of terrorist actions, efforts to recruit terrorist fighters, and cyberattacks from Greek territory on Azerbaijan, in the context of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, a stern demarche was made to the Azeri Ambassador yesterday at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



Following the demarche, the Greek Ambassador to Azerbaijan, N. Piperigos, was summoned to Athens for consultations, by decision of Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Dendias”, the statement says.